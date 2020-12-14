Juvenile charged in murders of 4 family members

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/WFLA) — A child was arrested and charged in the deaths of four people who were found slain in a West Virginia home on Sunday, WOWK reports.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said two adults and two boys around the ages of 12 and 3 were found dead at a home in Elview Sunday morning.

UPDATE: Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says two adults and two boys around the ages of 12 and 3 were found dead earlier this morning. The eldest 16-year-old brother has been located. @WOWK13News — Moriah Davis (@MDavisReports) December 13, 2020

A neighbor, Tiffany Gandee said her husband made the gruseome discovery while taking the dog out for a walk.

“He said I found mom and dad dead, the middle boy […] was on the floor and the baby was under the bed,” Gandee recalled.

Their grandfather had come to check on the family after not hearing from them.

“And he said ‘anybody been over here?’ and my husband said ‘no’, and he said ‘well they’re dead, they’re all dead’” Gandee added.

They called 911.

A fifth resident, the oldest son who is 16 years old, was found safe outside the home. Rutherford said the public was not in any danger and it wasn’t a random act.

Deputies have not released the name of the suspect. They said a child was charged in connection with the incident, but it’s unclear if it was the 16-year-old.

“To not know how it happened or who done it; I have five kids of my own and I’m scared,” Gandee said.

