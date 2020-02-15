Caught on camera: Man steals gun then fires it in Dover gas station bathroom

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man caught on surveillance camera stealing a gun from a truck then firing it multiple times at a Dover gas station, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s crimes began Friday morning as cameras at a home on Richey Rosa Lane in Plant City caught him stealing from a pickup truck in the driveway. Deputies said the man stole a pistol and pair of sunglasses before getting back into the pickup truck that dropped him off. The man and woman, who was driving, then fled south on Thonotosassa Road.

Shortly after, around 8:12 a.m., the same man and woman were seen on surveillance video entering a convenience store on Highway 92 in Dover.

Deputies said the man entered the gas station restroom and fired a single round from the gun. As the man and woman exited the store, security footage caught him firing three more shots before leaving in the pickup truck.

The incident occurred across the street from a charter school during school hours.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

