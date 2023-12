TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who was seen stealing 12 bottles of wine from a Florida Publix.

On Nov. 24 and Nov. 26, the unknown man entered a Publix located on Fiddlesticks Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or go online to southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.