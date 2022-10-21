The twins' escape triggered an Amber Alert for five siblings who were found safe later. The whereabouts of another brother, 18, are unknown.

(NBC News) — “Malnourished” teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday.

Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5, said the incident began when the 16-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, contacted a neighbor Monday and asked to call 911 because they had escaped from their home, where they “had been handcuffed and held against their will by their mom.”

The siblings said they had only recently moved to the home and didn’t know their address, McShan said.

“It was obvious to us and the fire department that the children were in distress. They had marks on their wrists, pretty deep marks from the handcuffs. They were bruised and malnourished in our eyes,” he said.

