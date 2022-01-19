Briana Kupfer murder: Police identify suspect in furniture store killing, announce reward

Police on Tuesday identified the suspect wanted in the killing of a young woman inside a Los Angeles furniture store.

Shawn Laval Smith is seen in a photo shared by the Los Angeles Police Department on Jan. 18, 2022.

The alleged suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Smith was previously arrested in October 2020 in Covina for a misdemeanor charge, booking records show.

A $250,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the killer’s arrest and conviction, authorities said.

The victim, 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer, was working alone at furniture business Croft House on North La Brea Avenue when she was stabbed to death in broad daylight, on Jan. 13.

Someone had walked into the store, attacked the young woman with a knife and then left through the back door, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A customer later walked into the store and found her dead on the floor.

It remains unclear what motivated the attack. Police said the suspect “was not known to the victim and was a random walk in to the store.”

Police found footage of a tall, thin man in a dark hoodie, sunglasses and a white N-95 mask calmly walking away in the alley behind the crime scene.

New video released Tuesday shows the suspected assailant at a 7-Eleven store in the area of Beverly and Wilshire boulevards — just 30 minutes after the brutal killing.

The man is seen walking in and paying for an item at the cash register.

LAPD released this image of a suspect sought in the fatal stabbing of Brianna Kupfer. The image shows the suspect at a 7-Eleven store about 30 minutes after the killing.

In releasing the video earlier Tuesday, police had asked for the public’s help identifying the man.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach,” LAPD warned.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD West Bureau Homicide at 213-382-9470. After hours or on weekends, call 877-527-3247. To provide information anonymously, call LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kupfer, a Pacific Palisades resident, worked as a design consultant for Croft House, according to her LinkedIn profile. She attended the University of Miami for undergrad.

Co-owner of Croft House, Riley Rea, told the Los Angeles Times that Kupfer was taking an exterior design course at the UCLA extension. He described her as smart, confident, calm and beloved.

“I’m absolutely devastated for her and her family,” he told the Times. “It just seems so disgusting and unexpected. Really there are no words to say how shocked we are to lose such a wonderful person.”