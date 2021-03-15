Boy, 14, arrested in death of missing 6-year-old girl

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the death of a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl whose body was found in a wooded area.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says Grace Ross was found dead Friday night in New Carlisle about two hours after she was reported missing.

Authorities have not said how she died. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says the name of the 14-year-old is being withheld because he has not been charged as an adult.

More than 100 people gathered for a vigil for the girl and her family Sunday night in New Carlisle, about 75 miles east of Chicago.

