TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police have begun a homicide investigation after a body was found inside a vehicle Tuesday.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the body was found inside a vehicle at the intersection of East Humphrey Street and 14th Street at 3:38 a.m.

The body is said to have upper body trauma. However, police have not released the victim’s identity yet.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.