Body found in motel room may be missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson

(NBC News Channel) — A young child who was found dead in a motel room is believed to be a missing 6-year-old boy from Texas.

Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall says he believes the body is that of missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson, who was reported missing in the Houston area.

The cause of death is unknown.

Olson was reported missing last week, but investigators say he may have disappeared more than a month ago.

On Tuesday, a forensic team and Houston police executed a search warrant at an apartment where the boy may have been staying.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said a possible suspect will be interviewed on Wednesday.

