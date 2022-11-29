(WFLA/WBTS/NBC News Channel) — Police discovered the bodies of four infants at an apartment in South Boston.

Police were called to the apartment on Nov. 17 and found the remains in a freezer. Police have not said who made the initial 911 call.

After a post-mortem examination, the bodies were identified as that of two infant boys and two infant girls. Their autopsy results are still pending.

No arrests have been made at this time. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths and have released few details.