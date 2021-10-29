Babysitter arrested after mom checks camera, sees child abuse, police say

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police have announced the arrest of a woman on child abuse charges.

On Wednesday, police served an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor child abuse on Lauren Ashley Rowe of New Bern. She was taken into custody without incident and placed in jail under a $2,500 secured bond.

In a Facebook post, the child’s parent, Max Oglesby, said they saw the abuse from the babysitter after one of their home cameras picked up the incident while they were at work. They turned over the video to New Bern police, which led to the arrest.

On the video, the nanny is shown putting and holding food into the child’s mouth as he screamed and tried to get out of the high chair. At one point, the nanny is seen restraining the child’s right arm.

Max Oglesby said he and his wife went home and called his mother to relieve the nanny. The parents also said they found bruises on their son.

Rowe has posted bond and has been released from custody. Her first court date is Nov. 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.