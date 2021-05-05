Baby dies after father killed in barrage of police gunfire

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A coroner says a baby boy taken by his father from the scene of a double homicide in Louisiana home has died.

The boy was in the car when his father died in a barrage of law enforcement gunfire after a long chase into Mississippi.

The coroner in Harrison County, Mississippi, Brian Switzer, says the baby died about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a hospital in Mobile, Alabama.

Switzer hasn’t seen the boy’s body yet so can’t say whether he was shot. Eric Derell Smith was suspected of killing the boy’s mother and cousin Monday in Baker, Louisiana.

