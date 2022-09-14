WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An armed Pennsylvania man in a rainbow wig who was trying to ‘restore Trump as President’ was arrested at a Dairy Queen, Delmont Borough police report.

The wigged man who reportedly told police he “talks to God” is 61-year-old Jan Stawovy, of Hunker Pa. Police were called Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10, due to Stawovy driving erratically.

While looking for his Jeep, police said they were informed he pulled into a Dairy Queen on Greensburg Street and he was inside wearing a bright yellow vest, a rainbow wig, and carrying a handgun.

After arriving, police made contact with Stawovy. According to the affidavit, Stawovy first claimed he was working “undercover with Pennsylvania State Police working on a major drug sting.” While talking to him, police said Stawovy continued to shout and yell profanities.

Police said that Stawovy claimed he “talked to God” and was a “prophet” and would “kill all the Democrats because Trump was still president.”

He said he was working to “restore Trump to President of the United States,” according to court papers.

Stawovy reportedly claimed he knew the Dairy Queen workers and they would “vouch” for him. The manager told police that he was in the store earlier that same day and just put $120 on the counter and said it was a tip for “non-Democrats,” but other than that, they don’t know who he is.

Stawovy was taken into custody without further incident.

A search of his car turned up two more loaded handguns, a 9mm and .22 caliber along with 62 rounds of ammunition. Police noted that Stawovy didn’t have a concealed carry permit.

The man is facing multiple felony charges.