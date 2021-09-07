HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh, who suffered a “superficial gunshot wound” to the head over the weekend, says he will resign from his law firm and enter rehab.

Murdaugh family friend and attorney Jim Griffin, tells News 3 that Alex Murdaugh was shot while changing a tire in Hampton County. Griffin says, according to Alex’s brother Randy, a pickup truck drove up and someone opened fire on Murdaugh. Law Enforcement says the incident occurred on the 15000 block of Salkehatchie Road.

“The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.” alex murdaugh

Multiple sources, including Griffin and SLED, say Alex Murdaugh called 9-1-1. SLED says he was then taken to a hospital in Savannah.

However, Griffin says Alex was flown to MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston with a gunshot wound in his head.

SLED Spokesperson Tommy Crosby, released a statement Sunday afternoon detailing the timeline of the shooting.

Crosby says the Hampton County Dispatch received a call from Alex Murdaugh at 1:34 p.m. claiming he had been shot. SLED sent personnel to the scene at 2:41 p.m. and SLED’s Lowcountry agents arrived at 3:40 p.m. Crime agents arrived within an hour later, according to Crosby.

Crosby says Murdaugh’s black SUV was impounded for evaluation. Crosby says the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to lead the investigation.

Police say they found at least seven shell casings at the scene. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motives.

The Murdaugh family released a statement through the media, saying Alex is expected to make a full recovery.

“The Murdaugh family has suffered through more than any one family could ever imagine. We expect Alex to recover and ask for your privacy while he recovers.” says Murdaugh Family Spokesperson, Amanda Loveday

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed they are investigating the shooting in Hampton County, and confirm the victim is Alex Murdaugh.

SLED was called in to assist the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office in its investigation around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. SLED was combing the brush on the side of the road for more bullet casings and evidence.

Margaret Murdaugh, left and Paul Murdaugh, right, were found shot dead at family hunting lodge in Colleton County on June 8.

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were found shot to death in June by Alex Murdaugh, Paul’s father and Maggie’s husband. Still, no suspects have been arrested and this story, ready for the soap operas, has made national news ever since.

The family of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh are also offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the double homicide of the mother and son.

“I want to thank everyone for the incredible love and support that we have received over the last few weeks,” said Alex Murdaugh in late June.

“Now is the time to bring justice for Maggie and Paul. Buster and I, along with Maggie’s mother, father and our entire family, ask that anyone with helpful information immediately call the SLED tip line or Crime Stoppers.”

SLED urges anyone with information to call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

