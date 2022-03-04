Airport ‘serial stowaway’ pleads guilty, gets prison time

CHICAGO (AP) — A 70-year-old woman with a history of slipping past security at airports around the U.S. and sneaking onto flights has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for trespassing at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in 2019.

The sentence imposed Thursday comes after Marilyn Hartman pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal trespass and escape from electronic monitoring.

It’s the latest chapter in a bizarre story of a woman dubbed the “serial stowaway” for her sometimes successful attempts to sneak into airports and onto jets without a ticket.

