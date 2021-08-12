LIVE: AG Moody, Sheriff Chronister announce new crime prevention efforts in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will be in Tampa on Thursday to announce new efforts to boost community involvement in helping to solve crimes.

Moody is scheduled to hold a news conference at her Tampa office at 10:30 a.m.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, as well as members of the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers and the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association will be in attendance.

WFLA plans to stream the event on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.

This story is developing and will be updated.