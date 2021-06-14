TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A narcotics investigation has led to the seizure of approximately $750,000 worth of drugs and multiple firearms, Tampa police said.

The department announced the results of the investigation on Facebook Monday, saying that its street anti-crime squad had intercepted about 1,000 grams of heroin, 3,300 grams of methamphetamine, 474 grams of cocaine, and seized multiple firearms.

Photos of the drugs and firearms accompanied the post.

Police did not provide any further information about their investigation.