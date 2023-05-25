JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A seven-year-old is in custody and being charged with first-degree arson after setting their Jackson County, West Virginia, house on fire while their parents were asleep.

Jackson County dispatchers say the house on Providence Road in Elizabeth caught on fire around noon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says two people received minor burns from the fire. Everyone made it out of the house safely, deputies say.

The Facebook post did not name the child or the parents.

The Ravenswood, Silverton and Ripley Volunteer Fire Departments, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, and medics responded to the fire.