63-year-old teacher accused of having sex with student

(WSOC/WBTV/CNN) – A North Carolina high school teacher is accused of having sex with a student.

WSOC reports the 17-year-old reported Emma Neil Ogle to a staff member at Garinger High School in Charlotte on Thursday.

Police were notified and took Ogle into custody.

She bonded out of jail overnight.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg school officials say she has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Ogle is a Career and Technical Education Health Occupations teacher.

A court date has not been announced for her first appearance.

LATEST STORIES: