5 teens charged with capital murder of teen girl in Mississippi

by: WKRG Staff and WBTW Staff

Posted:

TOP ROW (LEFT TO RIGHT): Jarvis Cook, Jaquez Porter, Jasmine Kelley. BOTTOM ROW (LEFT TO RIGHT): Yakeshia Blackmon and Willow Blackmon. Photos courtesy: Biloxi Police Department.

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG/WBTW) — Biloxi police charged five teens with capital murder after a robbery turned deadly Monday afternoon.

Police say they robbed a girl under the age of 18 and threatened her at gunpoint. Authorities say a fight broke out the victim was shot and killed.

The suspects ages range from 15 years old to 17 years old:

  • Yakeshia Blackmon, 17
  • Willow Blackmon, 15
  • Jasmine Kelley, 15
  • Jarvis Cook, 17
  • Jaquez Porter, 17
Bond for four of the suspects was set at $1,000,000. Cook was granted no bond because he was already out on bond for aggravated assault when this crime was committed.

