Videos courtesy of NBC Affiliate WESH

COCOA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after four people were found dead inside a Central Florida home Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, two adult females, an adult male, and a juvenile female were found dead inside a home on Alan Shepard Avenue in Canaveral Groves.

During a press conference, officials revealed that two small children were also inside the residence during the “extremely horrific incident.” Police said the children were unharmed.

According to Sheriff Wayne Ivey, the incident was not random and there is no threat to the public.

He added that an update on the incident is expected sometime this evening.

This is a developing story.