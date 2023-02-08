ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A 3-year-old child has been hospitalized after he was shot in Orange County on Tuesday night.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Rivertree Circle in Orlando near the Hidden Creek Villas Apartments.

NBC Affiliate WESH stated that the child was sitting in his car seat inside a vehicle when he was shot.

According to deputies, the vehicle was likely not the shooter’s target. The toddler was taken to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect at this time.