3-year-old boy fatally shot at child’s birthday party in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child’s birthday party in South Florida.

Miami-Dade Police officers were alerted to the shooting Saturday night by a system that detects and tracks gunshots.

When they arrived at the home, officers found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital where he died.

The Miami-Dade Police Department says a 21-year-old woman who also was shot was taken to another hospital where she was in stable condition.

The shooter fled the home. Investigators were seeking help from the public in locating the suspect.