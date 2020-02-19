3 charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St. Louis home are facing criminal charges.

An adult female and adult male are charged with child endangerment. A 17-year-old male is charged with incest as well as statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12. All three live in St. Charles.

Police started investigating after the adult male brought an infant to a hospital on Feb. 11. Charging documents said the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 90 degrees.

The man initially said someone dropped the infant off on his front porch. He later explained that he was a relative. He said he did not know the girl was pregnant or that she was being sexually assaulted until she gave birth.

During questioning, the teen told police he had sex with the girl about 100 times but did not know she was pregnant, according to charging documents.

The woman, who was charged Tuesday, is accused of failing to provide the girl medical care when she gave birth.

The man was charged last week and bond was set at $10,000 cash only. Charging documents say he entered the country illegally and was previously deported.

Bail also was set at $10,000 for the woman and $25,000 for the teen.

No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

The Associated Press is not identifying the family members to protect the girl’s identity.

