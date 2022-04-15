STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three babies were taken to the emergency room after their families noticed odd behavior. Turns out, the children ate THC-infused goldfish-shaped crackers at their daycare in Stafford County.

On March 2, deputies responded to Stafford Hospital Center for several toddlers with exposure to THC. Three children, all one year of age, were taken to the hospital for treatment in the emergency room after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes.

Hospital staff recognized the symptoms and tested the children. It was confirmed that each child was exposed to THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation.

The connection between the three families was a licensed home-daycare provider in the Windsor Forest subdivision, according to police.

Detectives conducted a search of the daycare and collected the goldfish-shaped crackers around the highchairs of the toddlers.

The crackers were sent to the lab for testing and confirmed the presence of THC.

Child Protective Services was notified and became involved in the case. The daycare subsequently voluntarily surrendered their license, according to police.

As a result of the investigation the 60-year-old daycare owner, Rebecca Swanner, has been charged with 3 counts of cruelty and injury to children.

She self-surrendered on April 14 and was released by the magistrate on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

Police said the children are healthy and doing well.

It was not stated by police whether the daycare owner accidentally or intentionally gave the babies the THC-infused gold fish crackers.