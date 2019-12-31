3 arrested for attempted burglary at Hillsborough County school, deputies say

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Three men were arrested for breaking in and damaging property at Bloomingdale High School in an attempt to steal several items, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies caught Alexander Ducot, 19, Daniel Myers, 19, and Tyrus Cates, 18, before they were able to get far with any stolen items.

The Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office got a call just before 3 a.m. Tuesday that an intrusion alarm went off at the school, indicating that someone had broken in.

While searching inside the school, deputies found a fire extinguisher missing near one of the classrooms and found the glass had been shattered on the door to the main office. Deputies said they saw all three suspects flee the office, but caught them outside the school building.

Multiple desk drawers inside the main office were found open and nearly two dozen school keys were scattered across the floor and in the hallway.

Deputies said one of the suspects had a mail room bag belonging to the school with several items inside including an HP computer valued around $1,100 and a check for $518.

Deputies believe the suspects are also responsible for a similar incident at Bloomingdale High Saturday. Around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm at the school and found an open door leading to the cafeteria where fire extinguisher discharge was located.

Ducot, Myers, and Cates are all facing charges of third degree grand theft, grand theft of a fire extinguisher, rendering a fire extinguisher inoperative, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing and burglary, among other charges.

“Stealing property used to educate our children and keep them safe is unacceptable. These men will learn the hard way that breaking into a school is not a prank. It is a crime,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Thankfully deputies were able to catch them in the act, and we return the property they took to the school.”

LATEST STORIES: