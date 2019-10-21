29-year-old arrested for deadly shooting after month-long investigation, police say

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another man on Matanzas Avenue in September.

Police were dispatched to the 5100 block of Matanzas Avenue Sept. 21 where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, police arrested Yosvanys Infante Oct. 18 and charged him with first degree murder.

