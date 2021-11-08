28-year-old suspected in 6 killings, most targeting women

(NBC News) — A man believed to be behind as many as six murders and several shootings in St. Louis and Kansas City, Kansas, has been arrested, multiple police sources told NBC affiliate KSDK.

Perez Reed is suspected in two homicides and a shooting in the Missouri city, as well as two killings in St. Louis County, all in September, the news station reported, citing the sources.

He allegedly used the same gun, a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, in those cases, according to the police sources.

They said investigators obtained other evidence that allegedly connects Reed to two other deaths in a Kansas City, Kansas, high-rise apartment in late October, KSDK reported. The sources did not specify what that evidence was.

