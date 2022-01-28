237K sign petition to free brothers accused of killing abusive stepdad

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 237,000 people have signed a petition asking for two Texas brothers to be released from jail after they were arrested for allegedly beating their stepfather to death.

According to reports, Alejandro and Christian Trevino became angry after learning of allegations their 42-year-old stepdad, Gabriel Quintanilla was abusing their 9-year-old half-sister. Pharr police said Quintanilla was wanted on charges of continuous sexual assault of a child, but the case involved another minor.

Police said the brothers went to Quintanilla’s mobile home and confronted him before a physical fight ensued. Then they followed him to a nearby apartment complex, where another fight broke out. Police said their friend, Juan Eduardo Melendez, was involved in the second fight.

After the second fight, police said the teens found Quintanilla walking alone on the road and beat him with brass knuckles. They allegedly put him in the bed of their pickup truck and dumped his body in a field.

Christian Trevino and Melendez were both charged with capital murder, aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity. Alexandro Trevino was charged with aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity. Their bonds were set at over $1 million each.

A petition posted on Change.org, calls on the state of Texas to release them.

“We ask that the state of Texas to release these teenagers, who could possibly spend the rest of their life in prison for protecting their sister,” wrote Carlos Eduardo, the man who started the petition.

More than 237,000 people have signed the petition as of Friday morning.