AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a fatal shooting in Avon Park early Saturday morning.

According to the police, around 12:53 a.m., officers received calls about an injured man at the basketball courts located on Fred Corner St.

Upon arrival, deputies found Lawan Christopher Burns, 22, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Burns was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 863-402-7200 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-226-TIPS.