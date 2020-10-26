22 arrested in undercover Tampa Bay human trafficking bust

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies in Tampa Bay teamed up to crack down on human trafficking.

Undercover detectives set up at an undisclosed motel and responded to online ads for commercial sex that had human trafficking indicators. When those responding to the ads showed up to the motel to engage in prostitution, they were screened to see if they were potential human trafficking victims.

At the end of a two-day operation, police rescued three potential human trafficking victims and made 22 arrests. All three victims were adults.

Those arrested were charged with various violations including prostitution, narcotic drug violations, and outstanding warrants.

The names of the suspects have not been released at this time.

