2-year-old taken away from parents who used marijuana, killed by foster mother

Crime

by: WTVO

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Justice 4 Alex Hill via Facebook

CAMERON, Texas (WTVO) — A 2-year-old Texas girl was taken away from her father because he used marijuana for a medical condition, and was later killed by her foster mother.

According to the Houston Press, Alexandria Hill was placed in foster care after her father told child service investigators that he smoked marijuana after the girl was in bed at night.

A case worker said Joshua Hill’s marijuana use, along with her mother’s medical condition of suffering frequent seizures, warranted the child’s removal from the home.

The little girl was placed into foster care in 2013.

Hill and his wife, Mary Sweeny, reportedly complained of finding bruises on their child during visitations.

Four months before Hill was set to regain custody, he was notified that Alex was in the hospital.

Her foster mother, Sheril Small, admitted to police that she had slammed Alex onto the floor, claiming it was an accident.

According to the medical examiner, an autopsy revealed the girl had hit her head on the floor so violently that she had “subdural hemorrhaging, subarachnoid hemorrhaging, and retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes.”

Investigators found that while Alex was living in Small’s home, her husband also lived there, and was a recovering crack cocaine addict with multiple drug charges for marijuana.

Small was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas"

2019 River O' Green Timelapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 River O' Green Timelapse"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus"

Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"

New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay"

coronavirus supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus supplies"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss