TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities arrested two men from the Tampa Bay area Friday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington D.C.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Brian Boele, 59, of Lakeland and James Brett IV, 48, of Clearwater were accused of being part of a group that entered the Capitol grounds illegally and heading to the Lower West Terrace. At the time of the riot, Capitol police tried to secure the terrace from a crowd of rioters.

Boele and Brett were booked on charges of felony civil disorder and three misdemeanors related to the riot. They both were arrested in their home cities and made their first appearances in the Middle District of Florida Friday.

According to the DOJ, both suspects were named in an indictment that also charged Alan Fischer III, 28, of Tampa; Zachary Johnson, 34, of St. Petersburg, and Dion Rajewski, 61, of Largo — all of whom pleaded not guilty.

Officials said more than 800 people have been arrested in almost every state for their alleged involvement in the riot. Over 250 people were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Tips can be sent to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visiting tips.fbi.gov.