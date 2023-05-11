TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two suspects have been charged in an October 2022 homicide that left a 19-year-old dead.

Disco Leon Short, Jr., 19, and Tyquan Odom, 20, have been charged in relation to the shooting in the 3700 block of E. Wilder Ave. in Tampa.

On October 19, at 11:28 pm, Tampa Police officers responded to a person who was shot and seeking help in the 4900 block of N. 37th St. Officers located the victim, a 19-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Odom and Short arranged to meet with the victim at the location with an escape route to Odom’s house. They said Short was armed with a gun and had positioned himself in a place of cover with an obvious intent to use force to facilitate the robbery. Odom allegedly stole the victim’s property, as Short shot the victim. They both fled to Odom’s house, Odom fleeing with the victim’s property.

Officers said they recovered a handgun, ammunition magazine, and spent shell casings in the roadway, and 9mm shell casings in a nearby yard.

Short and Odom were both charged with robbery with a firearm and first-degree murder.

Both Short and Odom are currently being held at Orient Road Jail.