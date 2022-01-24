2 shot outside Tampa’s Club Eden, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were shot outside a Tampa nightclub early Monday morning, according to police.

Tampa police said officers were dispatched at 1:12 a.m. after receiving a call about two men being shot on the sidewalk outside Club Eden.

Police told 8 On Your Side that the shooting happened after a fight broke out inside the club that ended outside. One man was shot in the leg while another, a bystander, was shot in the upper torso.

After finding the victims, officers put a tourniquet on one victim and took the other to Tampa General Hospital in a patrol car, a police report said.

Both victims are said to be stable and recovering at TGH from non-life-threatening wounds.

According to police, a gun was found at the scene. The investigation is still in progress.