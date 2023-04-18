NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men were arrested after they were allegedly caught stealing water from a fire hydrant in North Port.

According to the North Port Police Department, members of the Special Enforcement Team (SET) were out on proactive patrol recently when they observed a vehicle extracting water from a fire hydrant.

Police said David Lopez Zamada and Yuri Rivero Peraza, were not authorized to access any fire hydrant, nor did they possess the proper valving or tools to extract the water.

NPPD said Zamada and Peraza pumped approximately 200 gallons of water before authorities stopped them. Officials said the act caused minor damage to the fire hydrant and also impacted the water quality of the homes nearby.

The two were arrested for interfering with firefighter equipment, which is a felony, and theft of utilities.