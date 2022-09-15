RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two children were kidnapped Tuesday by masked men as their parents pumped gas in Raeford, North Carolina.

Local authorities said the kidnapping took place around 11 p.m. when two masked adult men approached a vehicle that was stopped at a gas station.

“The two males were wearing black ski masks, black shirts, one with an “Air Jordan” logo printed on it, and black shoes,” deputies said. “[They] approached a vehicle at the gas pumps while the victim was pumping fuel into their vehicle.”

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s two children were in the back seat of the car when one of the masked men took out a handgun and entered the driver’s seat of the car.

Simultaneously, the other masked man pointed a firearm at the victim pumping gas before getting into the passenger seat.

“The two masked males then drove away with the vehicle, with the two juveniles still in the back seat,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the masked men drove for a bit toward Scurlock Elementary School before letting the two kids out at another gas station.

The men then sped off with the car.

Deputies have not released the identities of any of the four victims. However, CBS 17 confirmed the children were girls.