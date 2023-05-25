TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A home invasion left one person dead, one in critical condition, and two in custody Wednesday night in Port Charlotte.

Deputies said they responded to a home invasion just before 11 p.m. where they found an injured man laying in the road on Felton Avenue.

Four suspects, ranging from 17 to 32 years old were involved. One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Another suspect is in critical condition and receiving medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office praised deputies for their quick response, as they arrested two suspects fleeing the scene in a silver car.

During the incident, two dogs were hit by gunfire and rushed to a nearby animal hospital for treatment. One of the dogs died as a result of the injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.