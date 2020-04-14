2 charged with felonies after stealing Amazon package from Plant City home, deputies say

Breaking News
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were arrested and are facing felony charges for stealing an Amazon package from a Plant City home during Florida’s state of emergency declaration.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said surveillance video caught Stacey Lynn Sacco, 34, stealing an Amazon package from a porch on West O Griffin Road.

Deputies said Sacco admitted to taking the package from the resident’s home before getting in a getaway car driven by Dustin James Johnson, 26,

Since the alleged crime was committed during Florida’s State of Emergency declaration, burglary charges are enhanced to second-degree felonies.

Both Sacco and Johnson face one felony count of ‘burglary during a State of Emergency’ and one misdemeanor count of petit theft.

“No matter the crime, our deputies take every case seriously,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Victimizing people during a crisis will not be tolerated and our team is out in full force ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

