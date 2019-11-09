2 arrested in Hillsborough Co. for alleged armed drug trafficking

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives tracked down a vehicle that fled a traffic stop Nov. 1 and arrested the two men inside for drug trafficking early Saturday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said their District 4 Street Crimes Unit arrested Stevie Woods Jr. (blue shirt), 35, and Daniel Deleon (red jersey), 28, for armed drug trafficking – among other charges.

Deputies spotted the Chrysler 200 parked in the Hideaway Hills Mobile Home Park around midnight Saturday morning. After Woods and Deleon were asked to exit the vehicle, deputies reportedly found a semi-automatic handgun and trafficking amounts of meth and cocaine inside.

