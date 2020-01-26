2 arrested following fatal shooting outside Port Charlotte bar

Crime

Courtesy Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two suspects were arrested after the fatal shooting at a bar in Port Charlotte early Saturday morning.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office charged Kevens Laguerre with second degree murder and Kyrsha Taylor with being an accessory after the fact.

The shooting occurred at Over the Bridge, a bar on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. Deputies said the shooting was an isolated incident.

The victim’s identification is protected under Marsy’s Law.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the shooting.

