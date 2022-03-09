13 arrested in Tampa area human trafficking operation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — 13 arrests were made after a multi-agency human trafficking operation by the Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force.

The operation, which took place on Feb. 24 and 25, was an online undercover operation involving solicitation for sex, a release from St. Petersburg police said.

The operation targeted those who “prey on underaged children”, including buyers and sellers. The goal was to identify and help victims of human trafficking in the Tampa Bay area.

Police said six of those who were arrested face human trafficking charges, five were arrested for offering to commit prostitution or soliciting prostitution, and two others for traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity.

Nine agencies took part in the operation in total, including St. Pete Police, Homeland Security Investigations and Tampa Police.

