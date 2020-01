SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on 24th Street Saturday night.

Deputies said one person was injured and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Deputies said a suspicious black two-door vehicle was seen in the area of 24th Street and N. Euclid Avenue at the time of the shooting.

Investigators with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

LATEST STORIES: