SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was hospitalized and one is in custody following a shooting in Sarasota Sunday evening.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of John Rivers St. in Sarasota just after 5 p.m.

Police said one victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD stated that the shooter is in custody and the incident appears to be an isolated event.

At this time there is no threat to the public and the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.