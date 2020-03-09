1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating

TAMPA (WFLA) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Tampa Monday afternoon.
The shooting occurred near the corner of North Orleans Avenue and West Waters Avenue around 2:32 p.m.
Police said the shooting was a random act with no ongoing threat to the public.
This story will be updated.
LATEST STORIES:
- Dolly Parton says she wants to pose in Playboy for her 75th birthday
- Rays’ Yoshi Tsutsugo searching for home in St. Petersburg
- 97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy
- Rep. Matt Gaetz self-quarantining after contact with person at CPAC who tested positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus travel change fees waived for airlines, Airbnb