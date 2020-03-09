1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating

Crime

TAMPA (WFLA) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Tampa Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near the corner of North Orleans Avenue and West Waters Avenue around 2:32 p.m.

Police said the shooting was a random act with no ongoing threat to the public.

This story will be updated.

