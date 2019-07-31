1  of  2
Live Now
Morgan & Morgan files class action lawsuit against Capital One after massive data breach Track storms with Max Defender 8

Crikey! WalkAbout Australian Eatery takes you down under

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – WalkAbout Eatery takes you down under for a taste of the outback.

The local cafe has gained a following for their exotic cuisine from the other side of the world.

You can take a taste of authentic bites like sausage rolls and a lamington, which is a pound cake dessert dipped in chocolate and rolled in coconut.

And it is basically a right of passage to chomp down on a kangaroo and emu burger topped with beats and a fried egg.

All the traditional dishes are made fresh in house and the resturant plans to start selling homemade condiments soon.

The average price for a dish is around $10.

Check out the WalkAbout Eatery on Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is closed on Monday.

The eatery is located at 18430 Livingston Ave in Lutz.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the WalkAbout Eatery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss