Crikey! WalkAbout Australian Eatery takes you down under

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – WalkAbout Eatery takes you down under for a taste of the outback.
The local cafe has gained a following for their exotic cuisine from the other side of the world.
You can take a taste of authentic bites like sausage rolls and a lamington, which is a pound cake dessert dipped in chocolate and rolled in coconut.
And it is basically a right of passage to chomp down on a kangaroo and emu burger topped with beats and a fried egg.
All the traditional dishes are made fresh in house and the resturant plans to start selling homemade condiments soon.
The average price for a dish is around $10.
Check out the WalkAbout Eatery on Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is closed on Monday.
The eatery is located at 18430 Livingston Ave in Lutz.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the WalkAbout Eatery.