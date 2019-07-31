Crikey! WalkAbout Australian Eatery takes you down under

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – WalkAbout Eatery takes you down under for a taste of the outback.

The local cafe has gained a following for their exotic cuisine from the other side of the world.

You can take a taste of authentic bites like sausage rolls and a lamington, which is a pound cake dessert dipped in chocolate and rolled in coconut.

And it is basically a right of passage to chomp down on a kangaroo and emu burger topped with beats and a fried egg.

All the traditional dishes are made fresh in house and the resturant plans to start selling homemade condiments soon.

The average price for a dish is around $10.

Check out the WalkAbout Eatery on Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is closed on Monday.

The eatery is located at 18430 Livingston Ave in Lutz.

