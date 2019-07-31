1  of  2
Crews work around the clock to repair water main break on West Columbus Drive

(Photo: Mayor Jane Castor/Facebook)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews in Tampa are working around the clock to repair a water main break on West Columbus Drive.

The Tampa Water Department said all lanes of West Columbus Drive are closed between North Boulevard and North Munro Street.

The city has placed barricades and signs in the area to guide motorists around the closure.

Traffic is expected to return to normal by Friday, Aug. 2 at 5 p.m.

