Crews rescue pest control worker stuck in tank on top of truck

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews had to rescue a pest control worker after he got stuck inside of a tank atop his truck on Thursday.

The man was leaning into the fiberglass tank to clean it when he got trapped and couldn’t get out, officials said.

The Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department responded and cut apart the tank to free the man.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

