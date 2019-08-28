Vehicle plunges into Tampa Bay after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Rescue efforts are underway after a car plunged into Tampa Bay after a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says multiple agencies have responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275.

There is no word on injuries.

Eagle 8 flew over the scene and observed multiple emergency vehicles and rescue boats.

All southbound lanes are closed and traffic is passing on the inside shoulder. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

