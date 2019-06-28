Crash involving two deputies shuts down part of US Highway 301

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A traffic accident involving two Hillsborough deputies has shut down a portion of US Highway 301 in Wimauma.

According to deputies, around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the driver of a Kia Sportage stopped in a southbound lane on US Highway 301, just south of County Road 674.

The driver of a Honda CRV, also driving in the southbound lanes, tried swerving to avoid hitting the Kia. However, deputies say the Honda hit the Kia, pushing the vehicle left across the double yellow lines.

Deputies say the Kia was pushed into a Ford Taurus which was driven by a Hillsborough deputy. Another deputy was in the passenger seat of the Taurus.

Both deputies were taken to Tampa General Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Kia was taken to St. Joseph’s South, the severity of their injuries is unknown.

US Highway 301 is shut down north of the crash at Ayersworth Glen Boulevard.

Deputies say drivers should expect heaving delays during their evening commute.