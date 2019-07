SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash is affecting traffic in Sarasota Monday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Webber Street near Robinsons Avenue at about 5:40 a.m.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

All lanes of Webber Street will be closed between Mcintosh Road and Beneva Road until further notice.

Drivers are being told to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.